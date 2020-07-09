Polianta Ltd Buys Shares of 26,600 Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV)

Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000. Eaton Vance makes up approximately 0.7% of Polianta Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EV. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 968 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 272.3% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Eaton Vance during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on EV. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Eaton Vance from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Eaton Vance from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America raised Eaton Vance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Cfra increased their target price on Eaton Vance from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eaton Vance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

Shares of NYSE EV traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.49. Eaton Vance Corp has a 12 month low of $23.59 and a 12 month high of $51.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.97.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 32.92% and a net margin of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $405.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Eaton Vance’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

