Polianta Ltd Buys Shares of 51,200 Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV)

Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 51,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Valvoline by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth $15,308,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 459.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VVV traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.90. The company had a trading volume of 79,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,117. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.96 and its 200 day moving average is $18.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.50. Valvoline Inc has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $23.90.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.39% and a negative return on equity of 120.89%. The business had revenue of $578.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.02 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.113 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VVV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Valvoline in a report on Saturday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

