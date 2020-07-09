Polianta Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Polianta Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.7% of Polianta Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 68.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVDA traded up $8.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $416.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,649,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,216,869. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $364.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.35. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $147.39 and a 12 month high of $409.00. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 28.17%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

Several analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $315.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.61.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 25,815 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.46, for a total transaction of $10,002,279.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,257 shares in the company, valued at $62,480,637.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.27, for a total value of $230,383.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,918,556.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 244,286 shares of company stock valued at $90,984,177. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

