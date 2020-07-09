Polianta Ltd Has $11.31 Million Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Polianta Ltd lessened its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 79,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises 7.3% of Polianta Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $11,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,001,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,201,000 after purchasing an additional 583,712 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,158,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,849 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,916,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,028,000 after purchasing an additional 83,739 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,603,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,336,000 after purchasing an additional 397,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,072,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,069,000 after purchasing an additional 290,364 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VV traded down $0.98 on Thursday, hitting $145.96. 12,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,558. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.95. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $100.90 and a 1-year high of $156.45.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

