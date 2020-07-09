Polianta Ltd Invests $955,000 in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Polianta Ltd bought a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $955,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Booking by 32.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 9,385 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 155.6% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $12.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,673.60. 28,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,443. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,656.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,673.37. The firm has a market cap of $67.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.05. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,107.29 and a 1-year high of $2,094.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.12 by ($2.35). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Booking had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 78.22%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $11.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

BKNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $1,870.00 to $1,790.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $1,520.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1,560.00 price target (up previously from $1,030.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,712.81.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

