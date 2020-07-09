Polianta Ltd Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 318.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIIB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Biogen from $290.00 to $228.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub cut Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup cut Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $365.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $301.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.63.

Shares of BIIB stock traded down $2.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $277.31. 37,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,083,697. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $284.79 and its 200-day moving average is $300.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $43.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.54. Biogen Inc has a 52 week low of $215.77 and a 52 week high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 49.22% and a net margin of 40.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 33.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

