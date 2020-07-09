Polianta Ltd Reduces Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Polianta Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 7.6% of Polianta Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $11,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $210.91. 64,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,354,967. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $197.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.17. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $133.57 and a 52-week high of $211.61.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

