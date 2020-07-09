Polianta Ltd Sells 7,700 Shares of Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Polianta Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the quarter. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 51,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. 55.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.64. The company had a trading volume of 70,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,674,573. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.76. Enphase Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $70.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 71.56% and a net margin of 31.15%. The firm had revenue of $205.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 105.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy Inc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.21.

In related news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $336,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 307,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,761,240.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 1,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $77,542.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,999,050 shares of company stock valued at $940,471,946. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

