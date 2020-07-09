Polianta Ltd Takes $1.01 Million Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,485,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 30,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,288,000 after purchasing an additional 6,108 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $944,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $320.80.

In related news, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.30, for a total transaction of $409,157.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,918,398.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.00, for a total transaction of $368,781.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,278,998. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 107,311 shares of company stock valued at $37,929,019. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TYL traded up $5.42 on Thursday, reaching $360.46. 6,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,336. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.24 and a fifty-two week high of $382.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $352.95 and a 200 day moving average of $322.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 87.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.77.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25. The company had revenue of $276.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.85 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

