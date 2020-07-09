Polianta Ltd Takes $1.01 Million Position in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,440,000 after acquiring an additional 7,886 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG purchased a new position in shares of W W Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at $759,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 3,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W W Grainger stock traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $310.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,275. W W Grainger Inc has a 12 month low of $200.61 and a 12 month high of $346.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $307.44 and a 200 day moving average of $296.60. The company has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.42 by ($0.18). W W Grainger had a return on equity of 45.00% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that W W Grainger Inc will post 14.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Longbow Research raised shares of W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Gordon Haskett raised shares of W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $298.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on W W Grainger from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.58.

In other W W Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.66, for a total value of $1,200,614.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,033 shares in the company, valued at $4,700,217.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

