Polianta Ltd Takes Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000. Sempra Energy comprises approximately 0.7% of Polianta Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $924,570,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 51.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,034,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,908,000 after purchasing an additional 693,442 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 54.8% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,751,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,711,000 after purchasing an additional 619,783 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,681,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,681,000 after purchasing an additional 595,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 18.6% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,679,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,700,000 after purchasing an additional 576,722 shares in the last quarter. 83.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sempra Energy stock traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $115.75. 1,500,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,403,698. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.63. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $161.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.71.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.82. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 22.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.65%.

In other Sempra Energy news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 10,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.16, for a total value of $1,276,488.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,010.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Cfra raised Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.75.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

