Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Sells $60,950.00 in Stock

Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Doug Bailey sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.90, for a total transaction of $60,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,297,055.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Doug Bailey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 6th, Doug Bailey sold 1,500 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total transaction of $180,195.00.

On Thursday, June 25th, Doug Bailey sold 500 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $60,500.00.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Doug Bailey sold 500 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $60,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI traded up $3.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $124.90. 15,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,758. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.21. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.04. Power Integrations Inc has a 12 month low of $76.77 and a 12 month high of $122.67.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $109.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.74 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 45.82% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Power Integrations Inc will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 47.19%.

Several research firms have weighed in on POWI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Power Integrations currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,023,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,258,000 after purchasing an additional 20,094 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,005,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,793,000 after purchasing an additional 34,390 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 16.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 986,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,158,000 after purchasing an additional 142,670 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 35.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 841,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,333,000 after purchasing an additional 219,251 shares during the period. Finally, Robecosam AG boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 0.8% during the second quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 659,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

