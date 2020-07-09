Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.77 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) to report sales of $16.77 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Procter & Gamble’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.52 billion to $17.09 billion. Procter & Gamble reported sales of $17.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will report full year sales of $70.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $69.77 billion to $70.34 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $71.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $70.28 billion to $72.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Procter & Gamble.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 404,714 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $45,736,729.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,721.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $3,464,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,963,114 shares of company stock worth $1,067,197,986 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $1,859,000. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $12,002,000. Fundamentun LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 17,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,181,000. Institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.89. The stock had a trading volume of 6,493,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,673,262. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.03. Procter & Gamble has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $128.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $301.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.43, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.42.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

