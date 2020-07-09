Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,501,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,205 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Procter & Gamble worth $179,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $1,859,000. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $12,002,000. Fundamentun LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 17,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.4% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $6,181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 3,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $417,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,846.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 130,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total value of $15,200,947.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,963,114 shares of company stock worth $1,067,197,986. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.89. The company had a trading volume of 6,491,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,792,555. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $128.09. The stock has a market cap of $301.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.23, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.04.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.31.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

