Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by West Branch Capital LLC

West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.8% of West Branch Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. grace capital bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 63.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.89. The company had a trading volume of 6,491,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,673,262. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.04. The company has a market capitalization of $301.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.23, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $128.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PG. Argus raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.31.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 404,714 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $45,736,729.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at $439,721.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $883,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,369,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,963,114 shares of company stock worth $1,067,197,986. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.