Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Stock Position Raised by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 2.1% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $29,000. grace capital acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.31.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $417,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,846.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $3,464,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,963,114 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,197,986. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock traded down $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $122.42. 201,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,857,717. The company has a market cap of $302.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.43, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.02 and a 200-day moving average of $119.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

