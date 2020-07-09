QP Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

QP Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for about 1.4% of QP Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 917,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,650,000 after purchasing an additional 78,152 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 237.4% during the first quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 17,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 12,644 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.3% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 198,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,835,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.61. 6,286,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,003,670. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.89 and a 52 week high of $85.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The company has a market cap of $94.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.70.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total value of $1,046,628.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,204 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,372.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $200,279.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,753,659. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,318 shares of company stock worth $2,816,854. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.65.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

