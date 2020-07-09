QP Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

QP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.5% of QP Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. grace capital acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $3,059,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,046,461. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total value of $1,544,418.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,220.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,963,114 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,197,986. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PG. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.31.

NYSE:PG traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $122.89. The stock had a trading volume of 6,493,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,673,262. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $128.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.03. The company has a market cap of $301.11 billion, a PE ratio of 69.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.