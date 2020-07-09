QP Wealth Management LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

QP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,195 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 1.4% of QP Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First American Trust FSB lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% in the second quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 87,976 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 39.6% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 12,756 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 28.1% in the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 39,686 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after buying an additional 8,711 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 14.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,800,112 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $164,583,000 after buying an additional 231,793 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 15.8% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 63,200 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $6,067,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,445,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $7,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,852,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,210 shares of company stock valued at $13,893,200 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,815,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,259,470. The company has a market capitalization of $163.55 billion, a PE ratio of 46.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.20. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $100.00.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.13.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

