QP Wealth Management LLC Has $1.74 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

QP Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 2.4% of QP Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 91,033,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,195,754,000 after buying an additional 8,187,609 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,078,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,050,836,000 after buying an additional 666,292 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,404,295,000 after buying an additional 2,262,845 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,592,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,844,306,000 after buying an additional 175,979 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $3,908,541,000. 71.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. ValuEngine raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Odeon Capital Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.82.

NYSE:JPM traded up $0.98 on Wednesday, hitting $93.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,746,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,299,525. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The business had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,582.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

