QP Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

QP Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth $208,000. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.3% during the second quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 17,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,138,000 after buying an additional 6,245 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 275,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,488,000 after purchasing an additional 8,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.6% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 3,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MDY traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $323.28. 1,224,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,650,545. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $326.05. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $214.22 and a 1 year high of $384.47.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

