QP Wealth Management LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodstock Corp raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.5% in the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 22,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 162.5% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 36,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 22,758 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 9.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 135,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,152,000 after purchasing an additional 11,397 shares during the last quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 408.5% during the second quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 271,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,726,000 after acquiring an additional 218,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Chubb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Atlantic Securities raised Chubb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Chubb from $132.00 to $114.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Chubb from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.63.

In related news, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 9,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $102.40 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,035.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $127.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,891,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,716,688. Chubb Ltd has a one year low of $87.35 and a one year high of $167.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $57.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.71.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.01). Chubb had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

