QP Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

QP Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 28.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 1.5% of QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,080.0% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $39,000. 43.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $3.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $259.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,194,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,075,266. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $239.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.89. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $164.93 and a twelve month high of $260.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.424 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

