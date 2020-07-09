QP Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,130 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

QP Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 11.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,433 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the period. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,775,411,000. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $728,007,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,968,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,075,176 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $986,935,000 after purchasing an additional 7,601,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,217,774 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,892,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213,722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $55.38. The company had a trading volume of 15,310,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,812,633. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.45. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $62.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.69 and a 200-day moving average of $57.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine lowered Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.63.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

