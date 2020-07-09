QP Wealth Management LLC Sells 32 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

QP Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,688 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 6.4% of QP Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,330,890 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,459,237,000 after purchasing an additional 19,686 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 60,615 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $112,007,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Matisse Capital increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 647 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN traded up $80.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3,081.11. 5,023,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,465,133. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,069.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,609.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,174.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $1,504.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Wedbush raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,693.66.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

