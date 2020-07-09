QP Wealth Management LLC Sells 37 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

QP Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,558 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.1% of QP Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 34 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Spence Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. 34.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $13.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,503.60. 1,587,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,291,632. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,530.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1,026.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,429.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,357.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Independent Research upgraded Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,310.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,536.87.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

