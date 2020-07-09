Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Price Hits $0.11 on Exchanges

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $8.12 million and approximately $202,873.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001227 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, CoinExchange and Tidex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Quantum Resistant Ledger alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006705 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00016600 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00022362 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.02 or 0.01795555 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Token Profile

QRL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 71,566,856 tokens. The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Quantum Resistant Ledger Token Trading

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Tidex, CoinExchange and Liqui. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.