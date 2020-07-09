Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,948 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up about 16.9% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $14,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $725,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 43.7% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at $13,585,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 141,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,298,000 after buying an additional 15,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 574.7% during the second quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 83,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after buying an additional 71,272 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHO stock remained flat at $$51.57 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,314,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,561. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $50.37 and a twelve month high of $51.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.61 and a 200 day moving average of $51.23.

