Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. Buys 2,402 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 6.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,143 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s comprises 8.0% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $6,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. High Falls Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 5,526 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,526 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,775,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,711,427. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $221.93. The stock has a market cap of $138.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.85.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.78%.

MCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Mcdonald’s from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.82.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

