Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 101 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 101 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000. Amazon.com makes up about 0.3% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,302,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,894,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $133,260,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 957,813 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,769,885,000 after buying an additional 65,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,673,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $3,000.00 price target (up from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,693.66.

Amazon.com stock traded up $80.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3,081.11. 5,023,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,465,133. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,504.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.21, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,069.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,609.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,174.55.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.99 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

