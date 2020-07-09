Rakuten (OTCMKTS:RKUNF) Trading Up 5.3%

Rakuten Inc (OTCMKTS:RKUNF)’s share price was up 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.55 and last traded at $9.45, approximately 11,328 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 6,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.98.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.39.

Rakuten Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RKUNF)

Rakuten, Inc operates as an Internet service provider in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Internet Services and FinTech. The Internet Services segment operates various e-commerce sites, including Rakuten Books, an online book store; Rakuten Travel, an Internet travel site; Rakuten GORA, which provides online golf course reservation services; Rakuten Mobile that offers mobile virtual network operator services; and Ebates, an online cash back site, as well as engages in the business for sales of advertising on these sites.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Rakuten Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rakuten and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.