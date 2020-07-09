RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Analysts expect RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.88 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.91. RBC Bearings posted earnings of $1.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full year earnings of $4.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $4.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for RBC Bearings.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.33. The firm had revenue of $185.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.72 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 11.93%. RBC Bearings’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROLL. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on RBC Bearings from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of RBC Bearings from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. RBC Bearings currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.25.

In related news, Director Amir Faghri sold 945 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.74, for a total value of $128,274.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 2,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $360,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,992 shares of company stock valued at $2,931,275. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 14,285.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 13.2% during the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 19.7% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROLL stock traded down $2.71 on Thursday, reaching $124.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,629. RBC Bearings has a 52 week low of $77.63 and a 52 week high of $185.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.38.

RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

