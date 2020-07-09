Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) announced its earnings results on Monday. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter.

Shares of MARK stock opened at $1.84 on Thursday. Remark has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $3.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 3.34.

Get Remark alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Remark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on shares of Remark in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Remark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 30th.

Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel & Entertainment, and Technology & Data Intelligence. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.