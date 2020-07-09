Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Shares Gap Down to $1.84

Remark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARK)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.87, but opened at $1.84. Remark shares last traded at $1.71, with a volume of 190,108 shares.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.25 price target on shares of Remark in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Remark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Remark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of $182.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 3.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.03.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Remark Holdings Inc will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Remark by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,087,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 568,725 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Remark by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 435,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Remark by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 26,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.21% of the company’s stock.

Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel & Entertainment, and Technology & Data Intelligence. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries.

