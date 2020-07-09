REMY COINTREAU/ADR’s (REMYY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

REMYY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.38. 16,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,951. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.26 and a beta of 0.12. REMY COINTREAU/ADR has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $15.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.73.

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. It operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. The company produces a range of cognacs under the Rémy Martin and Louis XIII brands. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, The Botanist, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Westland, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

