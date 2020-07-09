Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Uber Technologies (UBER)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER):

7/7/2020 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $37.00 to $42.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

7/7/2020 – Uber Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

7/6/2020 – Uber Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/22/2020 – Uber Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock.

6/17/2020 – Uber Technologies had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler.

6/15/2020 – Uber Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

6/11/2020 – Uber Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

6/10/2020 – Uber Technologies is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

6/4/2020 – Uber Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

6/3/2020 – Uber Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp.

5/26/2020 – Uber Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $36.00.

5/18/2020 – Uber Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

5/15/2020 – Uber Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

5/14/2020 – Uber Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of UBER stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.29. 18,739,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,668,280. Uber Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $45.63. The stock has a market cap of $56.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.45 and its 200-day moving average is $31.99.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 71.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.70%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.26) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies Inc will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $4,646,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert Eckert acquired 15,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.60 per share, for a total transaction of $497,384.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 882,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,497,620 over the last 90 days. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 160,620 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 16,839 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3,409.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 11,582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 11,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,813 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. 62.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

