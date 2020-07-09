Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) Trading 9% Higher

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT)’s share price traded up 9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11, 69,263 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 46% from the average session volume of 47,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.10.

About Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT)

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, specializes in the development of drug therapies for the treatment of patients with metabolic and orphan diseases in the United States. Its products include RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, a devastating ultra-orphan pediatric disease; RZ402, a plasma kallikrein inhibitor, which is in late stage preclinical program for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; and RZ602, a product candidate that is in preclinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

