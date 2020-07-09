Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Boosts Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the first quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.9% in the first quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

PEP traded down $1.33 on Thursday, reaching $132.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,874,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,793,855. The stock has a market cap of $185.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.36 and its 200 day moving average is $133.87.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

Several research firms recently commented on PEP. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on PepsiCo from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.06.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

