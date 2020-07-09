Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Buys 154,788 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 511,222 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,788 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc owned about 0.09% of Southwestern Energy worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SWN. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,233,635 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $95,035,000 after purchasing an additional 12,904,286 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 26,519,679 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after purchasing an additional 9,756,747 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,266,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 27,801,608 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,985,000 after purchasing an additional 7,908,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,782,263 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,728,479 shares during the last quarter.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

NYSE:SWN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.63. The company had a trading volume of 406,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,612,285. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.31. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $3.90.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $592.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.76 million. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 47.35% and a positive return on equity of 8.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SWN shares. MKM Partners raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $1.90 to $2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $0.55 to $1.70 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $1.50 to $1.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Southwestern Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.01.

Southwestern Energy Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.