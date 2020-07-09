Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Grows Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 34.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,238 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises 1.1% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new position in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at $221,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.6% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 5.5% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 58,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 92.0% in the second quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 12,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 11.2% in the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 13,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.80.

NYSE:C traded down $1.55 on Thursday, hitting $49.33. The stock had a trading volume of 15,921,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,748,122. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $105.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.86. Citigroup Inc has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.98 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 9.15%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

