Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 241,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,774,000 after acquiring an additional 31,986 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 681.6% in the first quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 681,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,324,000 after acquiring an additional 594,631 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 812,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,456,000 after acquiring an additional 128,151 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 377.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 302,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,471,000 after acquiring an additional 238,762 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3,566.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 121,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 117,788 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.91. The company had a trading volume of 142,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,726,136. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $20.27 and a 52 week high of $31.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.57 and its 200-day moving average is $27.74.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

