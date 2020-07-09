Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Has $2.91 Million Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lowered its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 30.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,919 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc owned about 0.06% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $2,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 112.7% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.73. 1,558,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,857. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $81.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.12.

