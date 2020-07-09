Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Invests $911,000 in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 21,496 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,818,565 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $677,949,000 after purchasing an additional 334,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,478,627 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $524,182,000 after buying an additional 271,485 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,039,778 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $413,569,000 after buying an additional 1,350,716 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth $492,928,000. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,289,353 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $333,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on WBA shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.23.

Shares of WBA stock traded down $3.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.70. The company had a trading volume of 20,749,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,932,206. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.32 and a 200 day moving average of $47.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1-year low of $36.65 and a 1-year high of $64.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $34.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 30.55%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.