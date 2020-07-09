Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Purchases 1,275 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group makes up approximately 1.3% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 478 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 659 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 68.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GS. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $197.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $261.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.73.

Shares of GS stock traded down $5.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $196.66. 2,003,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,268,385. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12 month low of $130.85 and a 12 month high of $250.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $199.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 9.26%. Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 15.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

