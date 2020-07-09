Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Purchases 15,397 Shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its position in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) by 30.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,397 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc owned approximately 0.53% of Park-Ohio worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Park-Ohio by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 219,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 48,003 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 9,612 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 8,248 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 783,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,836,000 after acquiring an additional 20,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 57,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 9,084 shares in the last quarter. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Park-Ohio from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Park-Ohio from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Sidoti cut their target price on shares of Park-Ohio from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of PKOH stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.71. 1,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,159. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.77. The stock has a market cap of $187.64 million, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.76. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.78 and a 12 month high of $36.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $366.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.53 million. Park-Ohio had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 10.50%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

