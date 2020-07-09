Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Raises Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,893 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 89.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 74 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $25,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 82.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

NYSE LMT traded down $9.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $340.65. The stock had a trading volume of 53,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,318. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $378.24 and its 200 day moving average is $385.58. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $266.11 and a twelve month high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LMT shares. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.12.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.