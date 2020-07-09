Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Reduces Holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lowered its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 44.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,931 shares during the period. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 1.6% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $69,299,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 413.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,658,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,839,000 after buying an additional 1,335,569 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $66,489,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,396,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 161.7% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 842,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,596,000 after buying an additional 520,579 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ICSH stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.53. 327,853 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.32. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.98 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54.

