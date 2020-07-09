Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Reduces Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 37.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,179 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewFocus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $174.77. The company had a trading volume of 92,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,657. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.55. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $117.87 and a 52-week high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

