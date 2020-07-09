Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Sells 165 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 8.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 63.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $288.43. 162,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,199,518. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $200.55 and a 52 week high of $311.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.03.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

