Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Sells 1,788 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 818.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of SCHB traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.63. 73,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,901,888. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $81.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.97 and a 200-day moving average of $71.54.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

